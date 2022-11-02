2-year sentence for former Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

Vancouver -

A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.

Judge Deanne Gaffar says Birarda “immeasurably harmed” and violated the sexual integrity of four “youthful” soccer players, three of whom were under 18 years old at the time of the offences.

Gaffar says Birarda will spend nearly 16 months of the sentence in jail, while the remaining eight months will be served in the community under conditions that had yet to be imposed.

That will be followed by three years' probation.

Gaffar says Birarda was in a position of trust with each of the victims, who feared that rejecting his interest in them would harm their soccer careers.

Birarda, who is 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching involving the teens.

He read an apology during his sentencing hearing to the victims and all others he said he has let down, including his family, saying there is no excuse or justification for his actions.

The offences took place between 1988 and 2008, and ranged from Birarda having sex with a player while he was her coach in his early 20s, to pursuing a 17-year-old when he was 40.

Birarda, who was the women's coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Canadian national youth soccer teams, told his sentencing hearing in September that he was filled with the “deepest shame” for the sex offences.

His defence lawyer Bill Smart had asked the judge to impose an eight-month term.

The Crown had recommended the sentence of two years less a day, allowing him to serve his time in a provincial prison, plus three years' probation.

Gaffar followed the Crown's suggestion for the harsher sentence, noting that Birarda sent messages to one of the victims, telling her she had put a “spell” on him and she was “making” him fall in love with her.

The young woman attended Birarda's soccer academy between the ages of 11 and 14, and by 2007, the 17-year-old had been selected as a prospect for the Vancouver Whitecap's women's team.

It was around that time that Birarda's communication with her “devolved,” the judge said, into a pattern similar to his previous offences. The woman quit soccer on her 18th birthday, the court heard.

Gaffar said there were significant mitigating circumstances, including Birarda's early guilty plea, which meant the victims did not have to testify and relive their experiences, along with demonstrations of “profound personal guilt”, including an apology in court.

He has received counselling to deal with the “disgust and remorse” he feels over his conduct, she said.

Growing up, Birarda was a victim of family violence by his father and witnessed his mother and siblings experiencing the same, Gaffar said.

Birarda experienced sexual abuse when he was 10 or 11 years old at the hands of a family member, and later by an older swimmer when he was swimming competitively, the judge said.

From 2008-2019, he experienced intermittent thoughts of suicide, Gaffar said.

She said that he was admitted to hospital for three to four days in 2019 for suicidal ideation.

Birarda put his head in his hands briefly as the judge described the impacts of his behaviour on one of the victims, saying the woman indicated “she fears him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.