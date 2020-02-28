VANCOUVER -- A two-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Squamish parking lot Friday night.

Mounties say they were called to the scene in front of the Independent Grocer on Garibaldi Way around 6 p.m. for a report of two pedestrians who had been hit.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a woman and a child had been hit by a vehicle, Squamish RCMP said in a release. Both victims were taken to hospital, and the child later died from their injuries.

The collision occurred as the woman and the child were exiting the grocery store and crossing the parking lot, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

One after another, shoppers brought flowers to a growing memorial outside the store Saturday.

Matt Tarodi lives in Squamish and came to the scene to lay flowers with his daughter.

“I was pretty much fine until I picked up those flowers and walked outside,” he told CTV News Vancouver. “Then, I just couldn’t hold it in.”

He said he knew someone who was involved in last night’s collision, but declined to elaborate further.

“I’m a bit at a loss of words right now, to tell you the truth," Tarodi said.

Carrie Winstanley is a Squamish mother of four, including a two-year-old.

“I’m really hurting for this family right now,” she said. “It just hit close to home, I guess.”

Brenda Cattermole’s granddaughter laid a teddy bear at the memorial.

“I’m sorry that it happened,” Cattermole said. “Maybe now people will drive slower through the parking lot.”

That’s a concern many others share. Pauline Cadeau told CTV News it’s a real problem.

“Everybody should slow down," she said. "There are way too many people going way too fast.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by someone identifying themselves as a friend of the family. In the fundraiser's description, they wrote “for the time being, we are withholding the names of the family involved until we are free to release more information about the incident.”

By 5 p.m. Saturday, less than 24 hours after the collision, the fundraiser had already surpassed its goal of $10,000.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Squamish RCMP if they haven't already done so. The number for the detachment's non-emergency line is 604-892-6100.

"We are a tight knit community and our thoughts are first and foremost with the family as well as those who were on scene, responded, and helped in any way they could," said Squamish RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Sascha Banks in the release.