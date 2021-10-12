2 SkyTrain stations reopen after hours-long closure due to medical emergency

Vancouver -

A medical emergency closed two SkyTrain stations in Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning and for several hours, the local transit authority warned commuters of delays.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., TransLink tweeted there was an emergency at New Westminster Station on the Expo Line. Both that station and 22nd Street Station were closed as a result.

"Please stay away from the area; plan an alternate route for your morning commute," transit police said on Twitter. "Be patient with your fellow passengers and transit staff. Everyone is working hard to get you where you need to go."

Trains were turning back at Edmonds and Columbia Street stations, but additional bus service and a bus bridge were in place. That bus bridge was running between Columbia Station and Edmonds Station.

The Canada Line and the Millennium were unaffected.

The two stations reopened shortly after 12 p.m.

"Expo Line service now operating normally," TransLink said in a tweet. "We thank you for your patience as we worked to resolve this issue."