2 seriously injured in 'targeted' Chilliwack shooting: RCMP

Two people were found with "multiple gunshot wounds" in Chilliwack Saturday, after a shooting police say may have been gang-related.

Authorities were called to the entrance to the Rotary Trail around 8:15 p.m. to respond to reports of a disturbance and gunfire, according to the Chilliwack RCMP.

"Police immediately applied first aid until Emergency Health Services arrived. The victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries," a statement from the detachment says.

"While the investigation is in the early stages, the Chilliwack RCMP believe the incident was targeted and may be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang conflict."

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to assist with their investigation. Anyone with information on a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck that was seen in the area at the time is also asked to call investigators at 604-792-4611.