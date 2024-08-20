VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 seriously injured in Surrey crash: RCMP

    The scene of a car crash on Fraser Highway is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The scene of a car crash on Fraser Highway is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
    Surrey Mounties say they’re investigating a car crash in Guildford that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

    The crash happened on Fraser Highway at 144 Street around 1:15 p.m., and involved multiple vehicles, according to the Surrey RCMP.

    Several ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene, where a blue sedan could be seen with severe front-end damage and a blue pickup truck with damage to its bed sat on the sidewalk.

    Traffic is affected in the westbound lanes of the highway between 144 and 148 streets, and police are asking motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

    Anyone with information or dash-camera video of the collision is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and reference police file number 2024-123432.

