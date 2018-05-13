

CTV Vancouver





Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon after a crash involving their quad just outside Chilliwack.

Dan McAuliffe with Chilliwack Search and Rescue said he heard reports of a rolled ATV and his volunteers airlifted a man and a woman out from where they crashed on Mount Thurston forest service road.

He said the man was suffering from heart problems and neck pain and was taken to hospital by ground ambulance. The woman suffered more serious injuries to her spine and head and was flown to Royal Columbian Hospital by air ambulance.

There was no cellular reception in the area, and McAuliffe said someone, who may or may not have been part of their group, rode a quad to a nearby campground and called for help.

He also said it was unclear if the two victims were on the same or different vehicles.