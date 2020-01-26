SURREY -- A two-car crash left a trail of destruction and debris in Surrey on Saturday night.

According to Surrey RCMP, the crash happened at 64th Avenue and 164th Street at around 10:30 p.m.

A silver Chrysler sedan and a dark Mazda SUV were left at the intersection with heavy damage.

A traffic light at the intersection and a tree in the centre median were also left damaged from the collision.

Surrey RCMP say two drivers have been taken to hospital, and their injuries are unknown at this time. It is also believed that speed is a factor in this collision.

Traffic in the area was blocked as Surrey RCMP investigated the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.