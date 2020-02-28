VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Squamish are investigating after two people were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot in front of the Independent Grocer in their jurisdiction Friday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., police tweeted advising the public to avoid the area, saying more information would be released soon.

Please avoid the parking lot and front area of Independent Grocer due to a police investigation where two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle , a release to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/AcZyKhSbi7 — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) February 29, 2020

There was no word on the condition of the victims as of 9 p.m. Friday.