2 people struck by vehicle in Squamish parking lot
CTV News Vancouver Published Friday, February 28, 2020 9:00PM PST
VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Squamish are investigating after two people were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot in front of the Independent Grocer in their jurisdiction Friday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., police tweeted advising the public to avoid the area, saying more information would be released soon.
There was no word on the condition of the victims as of 9 p.m. Friday.