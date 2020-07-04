VANCOUVER -- The deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in B.C. was declared over Friday, but three such outbreaks remain, and at least one appears to be worsening.

Providence Health Care posted an update on its website Saturday indicating the state of the coronavirus outbreak in the long-term care facility at Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver as of noon Friday.

The Catholic care provider said one new resident and two new staff members at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and there had been two additional deaths related to the virus in the last day, bringing the death toll at Holy Family to seven.

In total, 42 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Holy Family since an outbreak was declared there on June 9.

"We offer our sincere condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one," the care provider said in its update. "Providence Health Care staff, medical staff and infection control experts are continuing to work with public health around the clock to ensure our long-term care residents and staff are kept as safe as possible."

Friday's COVID-19 update from provincial health officials did not include any deaths over the preceding 24 hours, leaving B.C.'s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic at 177.

Provincial health officials are scheduled to provide their next update on B.C.'s response to the coronavirus on Monday. That update will likely include at least two new deaths related to the Holy Family outbreak.

There are still four outbreaks ongoing in health-care facilities in B.C., including the one at Holy Family Hospital.

The outbreak at Langley Lodge - which was the deadliest outbreak in B.C. so far, claiming the lives of 25 residents of that long-term care facility - was declared over on Friday.