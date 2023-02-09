2 members of same family killed in North Vancouver house fire

A man and woman from the same family have died after a massive house fire in North Vancouver.

The District of North Vancouver Fire Services says flames broke out at a home on Delbrook Avenue near Granada Crescent around 3 a.m. Thursday, and crews arrived on scene within seven minutes of receiving the call.

“They were able to take offensive actions to extinguish the structure and unfortunately were unable to alter the outcome with two fatalities,” DNVFS Chief Brian Hutchinson told reporters at a news conference later that morning.

In a statement, North Vancouver RCMP identified the two victims as a man and a woman from the same family.

Authorities on scene initially told CTV News that the victims were believed to be a parent and child, but Mounties have yet to confirm how the deceased were related.

“At this point we’re not releasing the age, we know they were family members—adults. There were several people transported to the hospital, I don’t have the exact number,” Const. Mansoor Sahak told reporters.

More than two dozen fire personnel helped battle the blaze before it spread to nearby homes and trees.

“Some of the crews, some of them on their way they could see the glow in the distance and knew they were going to be dealing with a large fire. The crew that arrived on scene first didn’t have that knowledge,” Scott Ferguson, assistant fire chief of operations, said Thursday.

“Approximately half the house was in flames, first and second floor, on our arrival,” he said.

Ferguson added that two cars parked in the home’s driveway were also on fire when crews arrived, but it’s unclear if the burnt vehicles triggered the blaze, or were engulfed as a result.

“I think one of them was a hybrid and there was a small explosion crews had to deal with as well when they were getting ready to enter,” he said.

BC Coroner’s Service attended the scene as two bodies were removed from the house in gurneys and wheeled into white vans.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, Sahak said, adding North Vancouver RCMP and DNVFRS are working together to determine the cause of the fire.

At this stage in the investigations, authorities say most of the fire activity happened on the south side of the house in the garage and porch areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.