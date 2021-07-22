VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Richmond are investigating a crash that killed two people Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called about a two-vehicle collision near Duthie Avenue and Montecito Drive at about 5:20 p.m. Two people died because of the crash, police said, and nobody else was injured.

Images from the scene show two vehicles involved, including a pick-up truck that was towing a trailer with a golf cart and a black SUV. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get someone out of the SUV.

Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver that a man who was on the sidewalk was struck, though police haven't confirmed where the victims of the crash were.

"The investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to piece together what occurred," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release. "If you witnessed the incident or have dash cam video of the incident, please come forward and speak to our investigators."

Anyone with information or dash cam video from the area between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.