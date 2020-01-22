VANCOUVER -- Police in New Westminster are investigating after two masked men broke into a home in their city Tuesday morning and stole two long guns from a locked safe.

In a news release, New Westminster police said they responded to a report of a break-in near the intersection of Ewen Avenue and Wood Street around 9:20 a.m.

A resident was home at the time of the break-in police said, adding that she told them one suspect "watched over her and would not allow her to leave," while the other one forced open the gun safe and stole two long guns.

The two suspects then fled in an older red Honda CRV, which was missing the front right hub cap, police said.

The New Westminster Police Department's Major Crime and Forensic Investigations units are investigating. They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has surveillance or dash cam video from the area to contact Detective Mike Holley at 604-525-5411.

Police said the incident appears to be "targeted and isolated," and added that they found it "very concerning."

The two stolen firearms were properly and securely stored at the time of the incident, police said.