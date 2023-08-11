2 'grossly intoxicated' kayakers in B.C.'s Okanagan prompt RCMP warning

Mounties are reminding the public about the importance of water safety after two "grossly intoxicated" men were spotted kayaking in the Okanagan last weekend. Photo: Lake Country RCMP Mounties are reminding the public about the importance of water safety after two "grossly intoxicated" men were spotted kayaking in the Okanagan last weekend. Photo: Lake Country RCMP

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener