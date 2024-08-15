2 climbers airlifted to hospital after 'rock fall' in Squamish, RCMP say

Two rock climbers were taken to hospital by helicopter after a "rock fall" at a climbing area in Squamish Thursday afternoon, according to first responders.

Squamish RCMP said they received a report that two climbers had sustained "significant injuries" in the incident near the Stawamus Chief and would need help getting off the rock face.

BC Emergency Health Services public information officer Brian Twaites said the agency received a call shortly before 1 p.m. "regarding persons in need of medical assistance at Bullethead East climbing area in Squamish."

"Two ambulances with primary care paramedics, one ambulance with advanced care paramedics, one paramedic supervisor and two air ambulance helicopters with critical care paramedics responded to the scene," Twaites said in a statement shared with CTV News via email.

Paramedics treated two patients and transported them via air ambulance, Twaites said. BCEHS was unable to specify the patients' condition or the nature of their injuries.

"We would like to thank the public and all the first responders for their efforts in helping the injured climbers," said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano, in a statement.