

CTV News Vancouver





Two Ontario residents have been arrested in connection to a series of distraction thefts in South Vancouver.

Vancouver police say they made the arrests after reports of a theft on March 22 involving an 84-year-old woman who had her necklace stolen.

Police say the victim was approached by a female suspect in the area of East 43rd Avenue and Lancaster Street.

The suspect placed inexpensive jewelry around the victim's neck which is when she allegedly stole the necklace.

Investigators say the suspect got into a waiting car and drove off. Police were called and the suspects were arrested within 25 minutes of the alleged theft.

“Our officers were able to quickly locate the suspects with the help of information provided by witnesses. Since the arrests, there have not been any similar thefts reported in Vancouver," said Const. Jason Doucette.

Charges of theft and possession of stolen property have been laid against Elena Ghiocel, 41, and Constantin Miclescu, 31.

"Detectives are continuing their investigation to see if there are links to similar events. We are still encouraging others to come forward if they have been victims of this scam," said Doucette.

Vancouver police issued a warning about distraction thefts across the city back in the summer of 2018.

At the time, police said thieves were targeting seniors wearing jewelry and used excuses to get close to them.

One of these alleged thefts was thwarted by an 80-year-old Italian woman who managed to push the suspect away and grab back her jewelry.

Distraction thefts have been the cause of a series of warnings from police in Vancouver and Abbotsford.

On March 22, Abbotsford police said two seniors were targeted by thieves.

"In both instances, a vehicle stopped and a female passenger asked the victim for directions to the hospital," police said at the time. "After directions were provided, the female exited the vehicle and made an excuse to place jewelry on the victim. While doing so, the suspect discreetly removed the victim’s own expensive jewelry."

Vancouver police said they received six reports of thefts that took place on March 20 and 21.

In all six of those cases, a suspect would get out of a car and approach an elderly woman, making an excuse to place inexpensive jewelry on the victim while allegedly taking the real jewelry.

Those cases have not been linked to the arrests announced today.