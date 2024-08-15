2 airlifted to hospital from Squamish rock climbing area

Two people were taken to hospital by helicopter from a rock climbing area in Squamish Thursday afternoon, according to paramedics.

BC Emergency Health Services public information officer Brian Twaites said the agency received a call shortly before 1 p.m. "regarding persons in need of medical assistance at Bullethead East climbing area in Squamish."

"Two ambulances with primary care paramedics, one ambulance with advanced care paramedics, one paramedic supervisor and two air ambulance helicopters with critical care paramedics responded to the scene," Twaites said in a statement shared with CTV News via email.

Paramedics treated two patients and transported them via air ambulance, Twaites said. BCEHS was unable to specify the patients' condition or the nature of their injuries.

Local Mounties confirmed they were also called to the area, which is near the Stawamus Chief rock formation, to assist with a rescue.