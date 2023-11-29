VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 17,000 more Stanley Park Train tickets set to go on sale

    Those who were disappointed when tickets to the Stanley Park Train sold out in a flash earlier this month will have a second chance to score a seat during Bright Nights.

    The event has been extended until Jan. 6, 2024 and two additional carriages have been added – meaning 17,000 more tickets will be available, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

    "The Bright Nights train is a highly sought-after attraction with limited tickets available, and guests are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance," a statement from the board says.

    Tickets go on sale online Thursday at 9 a.m. – with a new queue process in place to help ensure "fair and efficient" distribution after issues with the previous sale caused "frustration" for would-be buyers.

    An online "waiting room" will open at 8:30 a.m. People who join the waiting room will randomly be assigned spots in line when the sale goes live. Those who choose not to use the waiting room option will be placed at the back of the queue on a first-come-first-served basis.

    Tickets first went on sale earlier this month and all 23,000 were snapped up within 90 minutes.

    Soon after the tickets sold out, some social media users speculated that scalpers pounced at the opportunity to purchase train tickets for re-sale. One Craigslist ad was posted offering nine tickets – six adult tickets, one youth ticket and two children's tickets – to the Bright Nights train for $50 each. The sale price was $15 for adults, $13 for youths and $11 for children. Two other Craigslist posts offered to buy available tickets for up to $150.

    The Stanley Park Train was closed in 2020 over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, then reopened in 2021 only to be shuttered after a power source was stolen. It was cancelled again in 2022 due to mechanical issues with the antique engines and passenger cars.

    Bright Nights supports the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund, and is the charity's biggest annual fundraiser.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources

    The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.

    Ont. driver who 'needed to use the bathroom' charged with stunt driving

    A 26-year-old is facing charges after he was caught driving nearly triple the speed limit in Brampton, Ont. Peel Regional Police say the driver was stopped near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Monday night. According to investigators, the driver from Caledon, Ont. was travelling at a speed of 153 km/h in a 60km/h zone.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News