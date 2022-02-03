$130K fine, 15-year market ban for private lender who misled investors, BCSC rules
A panel of the B.C. Securities Commission has imposed a $130,000 fine on a Salmon Arm man and banned him from most investment activities for 15 years.
The penalties imposed on Donald Bergman stem from misrepresentations he made in three memorandums to investors in 2014 and 2015. The BCSC panel concluded last July that Bergman's conduct included misrepresentations and false or misleading statements he made to investors.
Bergman was the sole director of All Canadian Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender that provided loans to owners and developers of residential and commercial real estate.
Through the three misleading offering memorandums, the company raised $1.6 million from 56 investors, according to the panel's decision.
The panel found that the memorandums told investors the mortgages they were investing in would be registered and were the first or second mortgages on the properties in question.
However, the company did not register some of the mortgages and cancelled some of the registrations, according to the decision. Additionally, some of the mortgages ranked lower in priority than second, meaning that if the properties had been foreclosed on, other lenders would have been the first in line to recoup their losses.
"Dividends to ACIC investors dwindled in 2015 and stopped altogether in early 2017," the BCSC said in a news release announcing the sanctions decision this week.
"The company has been in the process of liquidation under a court-appointed monitor ever since. Losses for investors, many of whom are elderly, are estimated to be between 82 per cent and 96 per cent."
As punishment for this misconduct, the BCSC's executive director sought a 15-year market ban for Bergman and a $200,000 administrative penalty, as well as an additional $20,256 fine representing funds Bergman gained through his misconduct.
Bergman opposed the monetary penalties and argued for exemptions to the market ban to allow him to make investments in his own name.
"He said he had no assets and minimal income," the panel's decision on sanctions reads.
After weighing arguments from both sides, the panel decided to impose the 15-year trading ban with an exception allowing Bergman to trade securities in his own accounts through a registered dealer.
The panel also imposed an administrative penalty of $130,000, but declined to order the additional $20,256 fine, saying the executive director had failed to provide evidence linking that amount of monetary gain to Bergman's misconduct.
Additionally, Bergman's company, ACIC, is permanently banned from securities markets, a sanction the company did not oppose, according to the decision.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs "Freedom Convoy" protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
Convoy organizers determined to stay, thank Ottawa residents for 'support'
Some of the main organizers for the 'Freedom Convoy' spoke to reporters Thursday at a press conference decrying that they had been painted as 'racists, misogynists…and even terrorists,' and that no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them.
MPs agree to call GoFundMe to testify over trucker convoy fundraiser
Fundraising website GoFundMe has been called to testify at the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee about what safeguards it has in place when it comes to releasing the nearly $10.1M of funds raised for the trucker convoy.
Young B.C. woman murdered in U.K., boyfriend in custody: police
Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old from British Columbia found dead in a home east of London, U.K.
Prime Minister Trudeau comments on whether military could be called over convoy protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says calling in the military to end the trucker convoy standoff in Ottawa is 'not in the cards right now,' nor does he have any plans to engage with the few hundred protesters remaining camped out on city streets.
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.
NEW | Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
Bergen says she will work to 'strengthen' conservative movement as interim leader
Candice Bergen says she is focused squarely on strengthening the conservative movement as the newly elected interim Conservative Party leader.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Thursday, including two in the Island Health region.
-
RCMP release new photo of B.C. man missing with daughter
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released a new photo of Jesse Bennett, who was reported missing along with his daughter, Violet Bennett, shortly after he was ordered to return Violet to her mother's custody by a family law court last month.
-
NEW
NEW | Greater Victoria women launch petition to retain family doctors, walk-in clinics
Two Victoria-area women with complex health-care needs are getting loud with their calls to fix a broken health-care system.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 fifth wave peak likely reached in Alberta, shift to endemic still too early: Hinshaw
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
-
Group of students at Bowden, Alta. school who refuse to mask barred from entry by staff
Staff at a central Alberta school are concerned that online misinformation may be making a situation where a small group of students decided to ignore the province’s mask rules much worse.
-
Calgary Baptist Church votes in favour of motion to deny entrance for LGBTQ2S+ community members
The sign in front of the First Baptist Church Calgary on 4 Street S.W. reads ‘Everyone Welcome,’ but a recent memo sent out to church members outlines future plans to deny entrance for those identifying with the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 fifth wave peak likely reached in Alberta, shift to endemic still too early: Hinshaw
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
-
'Not there yet': Sohi says Edmonton may bring in COVID-19 restrictions if Kenney drops Alberta's
Edmonton's mayor pleaded with the province Thursday not to relax COVID-19 restrictions, saying it's "too soon and too fast."
-
Explosive device, guns, stolen EPS uniforms seized during Edmonton bust
Police are still searching for three men after an explosive device, "numerous" firearms and several first responder uniforms were discovered at a house in southeast Edmonton.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
-
Toronto hospitals ask staff to wear plainclothes when coming into work due to weekend 'Freedom Convoy'
Some Toronto hospitals say they are tightening security around their sites and advising workers to wear plainclothes when coming into work this weekend as the city prepares for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
-
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.
Montreal
-
Three Montreal high school coaches appear in court on sexual assault charges as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
-
Woman, 31, dead after possible train collision on tracks through Mile End
A 31-year-old woman has died in a possible rail collision on the train tracks running along the north end of Mile End on Thursday afternoon, Montreal police say.
-
Owner of Quebec City gym that flouted COVID-19 regulations found dead; police investigating
An outspoken Quebec City gym owner who openly flouted COVID-19 regulations at his business in 2021 was found dead on Thursday and his death is being investigated by provincial police.
Winnipeg
-
Here is how much snow fell on Winnipeg in January
The evidence is rather noticeable on the side of city streets and on either side of people's driveways, but Winnipeg received a lot of snow in January.
-
Manitoba ICU doctor says 'hold your horses' on easing COVID-19 restrictions
A day after public health and elected officials in Manitoba announced plans to start cautiously reducing the province’s COVID-19 restrictions, one ICU doctor feels the move may be premature.
-
Winnipeg police prepared for convoy protest on Friday
The Winnipeg Police Service said it is aware of and prepared for a convoy protest Friday outside the Legislative Buildings.
Saskatoon
-
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
-
'This is a problem': Saskatoon police see rise in catalytic converter thefts
Saskatoon Police Service fielded more than 300 reports for catalytic converter thefts last year, a steep increase from the 14 reported in 2020.
-
Barrier recommended at site of fatal Circle Drive crash: report
A new report is recommending changes along a stretch of Circle Drive where four fatal crashes have happened since 2016.
Regina
-
Vaccine uptake, COVID-19 strategies having 'positive impact' on Omicron transmission: Dr. Shahab
Saskatchewan's top doctor said the Omicron wave has peaked in the province, with vaccine uptake and other COVID-19 strategies impacting transmission of the virus.
-
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa providing $16M to help recoup Regina Airport losses
The federal government is stepping in with $16 million in assistance for Regina's airport, the majority of it for runway refurbishment.
Atlantic
-
Warnings in effect as system expected to bring snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Weather conditions will deteriorate in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday as a sprawling, slow-moving weather front arrives from the west.
-
N.B. surpasses 250 deaths related to COVID-19 with 4 more reported Thursday
New Brunswick has now seen more than 250 deaths related to COVID-19 as health officials reported four more deaths on Thursday.
-
N.S. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new hospital admissions Thursday
Nova Scotia reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
London
-
Two injured, 'active investigation' underway in northwest London
London police are investigating after two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after an incident in the city's northwest end.
-
London, Ont. man pleads guilty to manslaughter
A London, Ont. man pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with the death of a 28-year-old last spring in the city's east end.
-
Supporters of 'Freedom Convoy' slow roll through downtown Aylmer, Ont.
At least 100 vehicles converged on Aylmer, Ont. Thursday afternoon in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
A married couple from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
-
Timmins police officer switches uniforms to compete at a national curling event
A member of the Timmins Police Service has traded her badge and gun this week for a curling brush and shoes at the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened just off Ottawa Street South.
-
Detached homes sales up to an average of $1.1M in Kitchener-Waterloo in January
The average price of a detached home in Kitchener-Waterloo has gone up yet again to more than $1.1 million last month, according to the local realtors’ association.
-
Officiant turns away same-sex Kitchener couple due to 'religious reasons'
A same sex couple from Kitchener said they hit a roadblock during their wedding planning after the first officiant they reached out to turned them down due to 'religious reasons.'