VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are advising the public to be wary as the city experiences an alarming increase in sexual assaults.

There was a 129 per cent increase in reports of sexual assaults by strangers last month, when compared to the reports filed pre-pandemic, in July 2019.

Many of those cases have been in the downtown core, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

"In particular, there has been a 167 per cent increase in sexual assaults related to the Granville Entertainment District when compared to the three year average for the month of July," Const. Tania Visintin said in the statement.

"This is obviously very concerning."

Visintin said there have been eight incidents reported in the entertainment district since July 1, ranging from unwanted touching or groping to forced sexual intercourse.

In total, there were 16 stranger sex assaults reported in the city last month, compared to 10 in the same month last year, and seven in July 2019.

And the VPD said the total may actually be higher.

"We know that offences against a person, specifically sexual offences, are vastly underreported," Visintin said.

"Our officers are very alive to the sensitivity around these types of files and will do anything they can to uphold the integrity of the survivor."

Police ask anyone who has been sexually assaulted or witnesses such an assault to call 911 or the non-emergency line.

Additionally, the VPD is re-launching its "Hands off" campaign on social media. The initiative originally launched in 2019 is meant to bring awareness to what counts as unwanted sexual touching, instructing would-be offenders that these acts are considered crimes.

The online graphic features a design police say is meant to portray both breasts and a bottom. The copy reads, "Groping = sex assault.

"A sexual assault is any sexual contact you make without consent."

It features the social media hashtags "handsoff" and "gropetojail."