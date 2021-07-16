The province is partnering with the federal government and Shell Canada to create the B.C. Centre for Clean Energy to brainstorm on climate change innovation.

They'll each contribute $35 million and expect that will leverage private funds for innovative projects.

The centre's first projects will focus on carbon capture, biofuels and battery technology.

Premier John Horgan says climate change is one of the key challenges of our time and we can't let the fiery destruction of the community of Lytton go by without taking immediate action.