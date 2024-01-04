104 cars impounded, 281 tickets issued in Abbotsford 'project joyride' crackdown: police

Police issued 281 tickets and impounded 104 vehicles as part of a two-month enforcement project targeting "high-risk" driving behaviours in Abbotsford.

In a news release Wednesday, the Abbotsford Police Department said it dedicated 21 shifts to work on "Project Joyride" throughout the months of October and November.

"Road safety is one of the strategic priorities of the AbbyPD," police said in the release. "Officers focused on excessive speeding and street racing in areas of concern identified by citizen complaints."

During the enforcement efforts, 52 drivers were caught for excessive speeding, and eight street racing or stunt drivers were taken off the road.

Seven drivers were arrested and charged criminally for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Police also arrested three prohibited drivers and caught 36 impaired drivers.

"We know that speed is one of the main factors in fatal collisions," police said. "The danger of excessive speeding and street racing poses a significant risk to the public. AbbyPD is committed to ensuring high-risk drivers are removed from our roadways."