1 person killed in 2-vehicle collision on Richmond highway

One person has died after two vehicles collided on a highway in Richmond Tuesday morning.

According to BC Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Highway 99 between Blundell Road and Steveston Highway and involved a commercial vehicle and a smaller, flat-deck truck.

“Highway 99 southbound is currently closed and a time of reopening is undetermined at this point,” Cpl. Mike Moore of BC Highway Patrol wrote in a media release Tuesday.

His team has assumed conduct of the investigation, which Moore says is in the early stages.

“At this point in the investigation, there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor,” he wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.