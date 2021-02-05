VANCOUVER -- A row of bright flowers lined the entrance of Usha Singh’s Vancouver home Thursday, as neighbours brought tributes and shared memories of the 78-year-old.

Singh died in hospital after being attacked in her home on Sunday, by two men police said were posing as police officers.

Neighbour Caroline Loughran says the retired caregiver used to visit her mother-in-law and other seniors at a local long term care home.

“She was very kind and caring towards them,” she said. “She was a lovely gentle person, and she certainly didn’t deserve to die in this way. Nobody does.”

Art, a former neighbour of Singh’s, said the news of what happened was shocking.

“I just remember seeing her walking up and and down the block and sometimes I’d have a little chat with her,” he said. “It’s pretty sad.”

Pascal Bouthillette is charged with second-degree murder in the case. According to court documents, in June 2020 he was charged with breaking and entering at a home also in the Queen Elizabeth park area.

CTV spoke with the resident, who didn’t want to speak on camera. He recalled coming home and seeing a light on in the basement and hearing noises inside. He said he shut the door and called police.

In December, Bouthillette was given 12 months probation, and with credit for time spent in custody, one day in jail.

Sandy Parisian, 47, is charged with manslaughter in the case, and made a brief court appearance Thursday by video.

Loughran remembered how Singh would take long bus rides to explore different parts of Metro Vancouver, and then share her adventures with them.

“A very gentle soul, just a lovely person,” she said. “Taking care of herself, but also cared for others.”

Bouthillette and Parisian are due back in court on Feb. 16.