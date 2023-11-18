1 hospitalized after crash that knocked out power to more than 800 in North Delta Saturday

One person suffered serious injuries and more than 800 BC Hydro customers were left without electricity Saturday after an overnight crash in North Delta.

The Delta Police Department provided few details about what happened, posting on social media that the collision on River Road at Russell Drive damaged a hydro pole and closed River Road in both directions.

BC Hydro's online outage list indicated that power went off around 12:45 a.m. As of late Saturday morning, a total of 821 customers were affected.

Images from the scene showed crews working from bucket trucks at the intersection Saturday morning. The vehicle or vehicles that crashed were nowhere to be seen, but parts of a construction fence appeared to have been knocked over, and dirt was strewn across the sidewalk.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched two ambulances to the scene at 12:47 a.m. Paramedics transported one patient to hospital in serious condition.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Delta police posted that repairs had been completed and the road had reopened.