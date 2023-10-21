1 dead, suspect at large after stabbing at Port Alberni apartment building

One man is dead and another is wanted by police after a stabbing in Port Alberni Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Argyle Street, Port Alberni RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

Frontline officers responded and found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but ultimately died from his wounds, police said.

"Investigators spoke to several witnesses on scene," the RCMP release reads. "A male suspect has been identified and RCMP are actively seeking his arrest."

Though the suspect is not in custody, police said they are not concerned about public safety.

The stabbing was "an isolated incident" and the parties involved "are known to each other," police said, adding that the Port Alberni RCMP Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.