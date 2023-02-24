1 dead after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford Friday.

The Abbotsford Police Department attended the scene on South Parallel Road west of Whatcom Road around 2:30 p.m., according to a media release.

"Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle which had left the roadway and collided with a parked commercial trailer. First responders provided lifesaving medical care, but regrettably, the 48-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries.

Highway 1 was closed eastbound between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road to allow the helicopter to land, but it reopened shortly after the air ambulance departed.

South Parallel Road was closed between those two points as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) attended the scene, and Walker said it would likely remain closed for several hours.