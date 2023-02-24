1 dead after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford Friday.
The Abbotsford Police Department attended the scene on South Parallel Road west of Whatcom Road around 2:30 p.m., according to a media release.
"Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle which had left the roadway and collided with a parked commercial trailer. First responders provided lifesaving medical care, but regrettably, the 48-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries.
Highway 1 was closed eastbound between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road to allow the helicopter to land, but it reopened shortly after the air ambulance departed.
South Parallel Road was closed between those two points as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) attended the scene, and Walker said it would likely remain closed for several hours.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
Akim Aliu says GTHL rejected organization that would have assured spots for BIPOC players
A former NHL player says the Greater Toronto Hockey League and directors of its AAA clubs stonewalled his bid for an expansion organization that would have assured roster spots for BIPOC players, had mandates for female representation and people of colour in managerial positions, and had the financial backing of major sponsors, as reported by TSN.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
Joshimath's future is at risk, experts and activists say, due in part to a push backed by the Indian prime minister's political party to grow religious tourism in Uttarakhand, the holy town's home state.
'Corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World ended by Florida governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co. operate with a high degree of autonomy.
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
Poilievre dismisses claims he spoke to controversial German politician as 'categorically false'
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has denied he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a 'couple of times.'
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
Vancouver Island
Bus routes cancelled or altered in Greater Victoria due to snow
BC Transit and the Sooke School District are warning commuters of cancellations or alterations to bus routes on Monday due to snowy road conditions.
B.C. promises $11M boost for employee rights enforcement
B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains announced $11.9 million in new money for the Employment Standards Branch, the agency tasked with upholding the province's employment laws, over the next three years.
Tourists assaulted, dog kicked in random attack in Victoria: police
Victoria police are asking the public to help identify a man who investigators say was caught on video assaulting a couple and kicking their dog.
Calgary
WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
Woman hospitalized in Lethbridge hotel fire now wanted for arson
Lethbridge police are looking for a woman they say put herself in the hospital when she started a fire at a hotel in the southern Alberta city, then disappeared.
Mounties seek suspect in ski-trail assault
Authorities are looking to the public for information that could help them find a suspect in connection with an assault over the weekend.
Edmonton
Residents evacuated from Garneau condo tower due to persistent heating issues
A Garneau-area condo building has been struggling with heating issues, leaving residents to find another place to stay as the complex was evacuated.
'We're coming': Bettman says when asked about Edmonton hosting All-Star Game, NHL Draft
The NHL wants to hold an All-Star Game and a draft in the Alberta capital, but the league's commissioner said it's waiting for construction to wrap up around Rogers Place.
Nas, Wu-Tang Clan announce world tour with 2 Alberta stops
A bunch of legendary rappers are headed for Edmonton and Calgary in October, as Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announced a new tour Monday morning.
Toronto
Ontario student told she'd lose $4,000 after mistake made on flight booking
An Ontario student who was attempting to book two round-trip international airline tickets was told an error she made while booking the flights could cost her $4,000.
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
Group of 12 GTA electricians win big in Lotto 6/49
A dozen electricians from the Toronto area won big in a December Lotto 6/49 draw after playing the lottery together for eight months.
Montreal
Quebec bans TikTok on government mobile devices
Quebec is following in the footsteps of the federal government and is banning the installation and use of the TikTok app on government mobile devices as of Tuesday.
Porter to provide passenger flights out of Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport
Porter Airlines is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal-area Saint-Hubert Airport, with a goal of serving more than 4 million passengers per year.
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy in 2016 Mafia-related murders
A Montreal man with ties to Montreal Mafia has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges two weeks before he was set to go on trial for the murders of four men in 2016.
Winnipeg
Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour makes court appearance
A Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour made a court appearance Monday.
RCMP say 10-year-old dead after hit-and-run in northern Manitoba
Police say a 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in northern Manitoba.
St. Vital Bridge construction project to cause major traffic delays
Drivers in St. Vital should be prepared for some long-term traffic delays, as a construction project bringing pedestrian and cyclist improvements to the community is set to begin this week.
Saskatoon
Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of first-degree murder
Emotions ran high in the King’s Bench courtroom on Monday as the brother of Ally Moosehunter described finding his sister’s dead body.
Sask. liquor store permit auction: 10 highest and lowest bids
With the auction of 35 SLGA retail permits now complete, it's now possible to see which locations netted the Saskatchewan government the most money.
Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old woman was threatened with a gun and assaulted
A man tried to force his way into a 71-year-old woman's vehicle and threatened her at gunpoint, according to Saskatoon police.
Regina
WestJet passengers bussed to Regina after flight cancellation
What was supposed to be a quick one-hour flight from Calgary to Regina turned into an eight-hour bus ride Sunday night.
Sask. liquor store permit auctions raise more than $45M
The online government auction for Saskatchewan liquor store permits ended with $45 million in bids, with 35 permits sold as the government prepares to close its remaining stores within two weeks.
Regina man accused of choking, sexually assaulting woman
A Regina man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting and threatening to kill a woman.
Atlantic
Next round of snow for the Maritimes expected late Tuesday into Wednesday
A trough of low pressure is expected to bring snowfall to parts of the Maritimes late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet: documents
An "ill-timed" tweet warning it is illegal to take lobsters that have washed up on a beach was approved by no fewer than seven people even after one of them warned it might not be well received in the middle of a hurricane.
Private clinic opens in Halifax as health-care debate continues
A new private medical clinic, called Bluenose Health Primary Care Clinic, has officially opened its doors in Halifax.
London
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after parking garage crash
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in an underground parking garage in London.
'We had nowhere to go': London, Ont. family spends night on yacht after flight was cancelled
A London family had carefully laid out plans coordinating travel to Mexico so everyone could enjoy a vacation. The weather had cooperated, boasting plenty of heat and sunshine — but the same could not be said of their flights.
'I’d love to take a fun trip to Disney with my husband': London, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
NEW I A London woman had to scan her ticket three times to make sure we wasn’t imagining things after winning $100,000 on a Lotto Max Encore ticket last month.
Northern Ontario
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
‘I remember never getting a pulse,’ says off-duty ER doctor who tried to save Renee Sweeney
An off-duty emergency room doctor testified Monday that she tried to help Renee Sweeney, but it was already too late by the time she arrived.
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
Kitchener
Man arrested after tactical units surround Kitchener motel
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man at a Kitchener motel in an operation involving multiple units including tactical officers.
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
Kitchener affordable housing residents face uncertain future as council votes on funeral home expansion
Kitchener city council has voted once again to defer an application for a business expansion that would see three affordable homes levelled to make way for a crematorium and additional parking.