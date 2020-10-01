VANCOUVER -- One person is dead after a dam released a flood of water onto the Capilano River.

Witnesses told CTV News they watched as a wall of water came from out of nowhere on Thursday afternoon. Several people were swept up, and North Vancouver RCMP said not everyone has been accounted for.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating one death, but did not have any further details.

Emergency crews said two people were able to return to shore on their own, while two others had to be rescued from the water. The people who were rescued are both in stable condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Witnesses said water somehow escaped from the 91-metre-tall Cleveland Dam, which holds back Capilano Lake. No details have been confirmed about what caused the dam to reportedly open.

This is a developing story and will be updated.