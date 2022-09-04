1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing following a float plane crash in Puget Sound in Washington state.

The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, Washington.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, about 64 kilometers northwest of Seattle. The Coast Guard said one body was recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.