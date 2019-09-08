

Jordan Jiang and Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash involving two sports cars early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Nordel Way between 88 Avenue and 120 Street around 1 a.m., and is being investigated by Surrey's Criminal Collision Investigation Team.

Surrey RCMP said in a release that the incident occurred when a black Ford Mustang passed a grey Chevrolet Camaro that was travelling west in the fast lane on Nordel Way. According to police, the two vehicles collided, and the Mustang lost control, slamming sideways into a hydro pole.

The driver of the Mustang sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The passenger died at the scene. The two occupants of the Camaro sustained minor injuries, police said.

Surrey RCMP closed Nordel Way and started their investigation. The road remained closed until 11:10 a.m. Police on the scene could be seen questioning two young men after the crash.

Police focused their attention on the Mustang, which had more damage. A yellow tarp was eventually placed over the vehicle.

Investigators placed multiple evidence markers around Nordel Way and took pictures of the incident.

The roads were wet at the time of the crash after a brief thunderstorm rolled through the Metro Vancouver region Saturday overnight. Police said it was raining heavily at the time of the incident.