VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 airlifted to hospital after Maple Ridge crash

    This photo shows the scene of a crash in Maple Ridge on July 16, 2024. (Credit: Paul Henderson @PeeJayAitch) This photo shows the scene of a crash in Maple Ridge on July 16, 2024. (Credit: Paul Henderson @PeeJayAitch)
    Share

    One person was airlifted to hospital after their vehicle was hit by a logging truck in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

    Mounties were called to the scene at Lougheed Highway and 287 Street at 6:40 a.m. where they found four damaged vehicles: the logging truck, a black Chevrolet Tahoe, a white GMC van, and a Toyota Corolla.

    "BC Emergency Health Services and Maple Ridge Fire Department were on scene and attempting to extract the trapped driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe from their vehicle," the Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a statement.

    "Once removed from their vehicle, the driver of the Tahoe was transported to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles did not sustain any significant injuries."

    The initial investigation, police say, determined that the logging truck was travelling westbound and crashed into the Tahoe and the impact sent both vehicles into the eastbound lane where the other two vehicles were hit.

    Police are asking anyone who has dash-cam or surveillance video to call the detachment at 604-463-6251.

    Witnesses are being urged to come forward but police are also reminding them that victim services are available if they have been impacted by what they saw.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News