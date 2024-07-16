1 airlifted to hospital after Maple Ridge crash

One person was airlifted to hospital after their vehicle was hit by a logging truck in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Mounties were called to the scene at Lougheed Highway and 287 Street at 6:40 a.m. where they found four damaged vehicles: the logging truck, a black Chevrolet Tahoe, a white GMC van, and a Toyota Corolla.

"BC Emergency Health Services and Maple Ridge Fire Department were on scene and attempting to extract the trapped driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe from their vehicle," the Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a statement.

"Once removed from their vehicle, the driver of the Tahoe was transported to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles did not sustain any significant injuries."

The initial investigation, police say, determined that the logging truck was travelling westbound and crashed into the Tahoe and the impact sent both vehicles into the eastbound lane where the other two vehicles were hit.

Police are asking anyone who has dash-cam or surveillance video to call the detachment at 604-463-6251.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward but police are also reminding them that victim services are available if they have been impacted by what they saw.