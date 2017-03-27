

Mounties are asking potential witnesses to come forward as they investigate a shocking series of shooting incidents spanning from B.C.’s Northern Interior all the way to the Lower Mainland.

The spree started up north Friday night when someone allegedly began opening fire at multiple semi-trucks, and continued for a period of more than eight hours. At least one passenger vehicle was also targeted, for no apparent reason.

“It certainly appeared to be random at the time,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau told CTV News.

The shootings were reported to police from several communities located along Highway 16 and Highway 97, including Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Prince George, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in any of those incidents. On Saturday, however, a 39-year-old man was shot near a forestry road in Chilliwack, a roughly 1,000-kilometre drive from Houston.

A suspect was located and arrested the same day, and on Monday the RCMP asked anyone who might have been targeted during the spree to come forward and help with the investigation.

“It’s possible there are additional [people] that were impacted,” said Linteau, who couldn’t recall a similar incident happening in the province.

“Certainly this is very concerning to us.”

The suspect’s vehicle, which was located in Chilliwack over the weekend, is described as a blue 2009 Dodge Caliber with Ontario licence plate CAVM918. Anyone who had a troubling encounter with the vehicle is asked to contact their local police detachment.

The shooting victim survived, and remained in hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Monday. Mounties said he managed to find Canadian Forces personnel after being shot, and was tended to then airlifted from the scene.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, is facing one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, but the RCMP said further counts are being considered.

He's being held in custody pending a court appearance Wednesday.