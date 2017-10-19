Environment Canada lifted rain and snowfall warnings across B.C.'s South Coast Thursday after the second major storm of the season pounded the region.

Heavy downpours caused severe flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Wednesday, as residents scrambled to clear storm drains clogged by fallen leaves. Hydro crews struggled to restore power, their efforts hampered by fallen trees and branches.

According to BC Hydro, nearly 1,000 people were still without power Thursday afternoon, including residents in parts of Surrey, Langley, Hope and North Vancouver.

“We’ve had lots of wind-related calls,” said West Vancouver Police Const. Jeff Palmer. “Fortunately, no significant injuries or anything of that sort, but just quite a hectic day and quite rough weather all around.”

Many of the floodwaters had receded by nightfall, but in some areas, the damage had already been done.

Some drivers near Still Creek and Westminster avenues in Burnaby were forced to abandon their half-submerged vehicles as police re-routed traffic from the area.

Vancouver intersections such as McGill and Nanaimo streets also experienced flooding.

The rain also shut down the Coquitlam West Coast Express station for about two hours Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada also issued a snowfall warning for Whistler, where the storm system caused a blizzard which led to reduced speed limits and a brief closure of the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Experts say this kind of weather does not come as a surprise.

“October seems to be that month where it can either be good or bad and I think we were kind of lucky in the first half of October and now we’re getting into pretty typical fall-like weather,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald.

The weather warnings are no longer in effect, but the agency is forecasting showers throughout the day Thursday with a risk of thunderstorms in the Lower Mainland.

Another fall storm is expected to hit the South Coast Friday.

Environment Canada said the rain will likely last through next Monday before skies clear on Tuesday.