

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A man in Vancouver was sent to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening after he accidentally shot himself.

Police say they were called to the Maple Hotel in the Downtown Eastside around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say a man was reported to have collapsed outside the front of the hotel.

Officers who found the man realized he had been shot.

The man was rushed to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police say his injuries were “accidentally self-inflicted” and they are now investigating his possession of the firearm and potential charges.