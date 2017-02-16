This Valentine's Day was extra sweet for Vancouver MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert with the arrival of a new baby boy.

The NDP MLA for Vancouver-West End and his husband Romi welcomed their son, Dev, via surrogate at B.C. Women's Hospital at 12:24 a.m.

"Our friend Amanda gave us an incredible gift this Valentine's Day," Chandra Herbert wrote on Facebook. "Full of love and gratitude."

The birth coincided with the opening day of the new legislative session, which began with Premier Christy Clark and NDP Leader John Horgan congratulating the couple.

"Baby Dev and parents are now home and resting peacefully. We thank everyone for all the love and kindness you have shown us," the 35-year-old politician wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Chandra Herbert has been a long advocate for LGBTQ rights and equality, and recently introduced legislation to ensure transgender people are explicitly protected in the province's Human Rights Code.

The road to becoming a parent has been a long one for the prominent couple, who have been married since 2010.

Their search to adopt in B.C. was cut short in 2014 when the child's relatives rejected the couple because they were same-sex.