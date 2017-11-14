

CTV Vancouver





The City of Vancouver is asking for the public's input as it decides whether to hand over a lane of the busy Cambie Street Bridge over to cyclists.

The current proposal would see one southbound lane temporarily blocked off with removable barriers so staff can survey the impact. While cyclists are already allowed to share the east sidewalk with pedestrians, the city fears it’s getting too crowded.

“The sidewalk has become busier over the last decade, and conflicts have increased between people walking and cycling,” the city’s website reads.

Some Vancouverites like the idea, but Coun. George Affleck argued it's too soon to add any new bike lanes onto the bridges heading in and out of downtown.

Affleck said the city still doesn't know the full impact of changing vehicle lanes into bike lanes on the newly upgraded Burrard Street Bridge. (LINK)

"It's important for us to take a wait-and-see approach," he told CTV News. "With the change on the Burrard Street Bridge and the viaducts coming down, to also close a lane on the Cambie Street bridge seems premature."

The city is asking for public input before the proposal is put to a council vote in January. Interested parties can visit an open house on Nov. 30 or send their feedback to a dedicated email address.

"I expect that staff will make that recommendation in January, and it's something I am very, very concerned about," Affleck said.

"I have been opposed to this idea since it first was presented to us."

If council approves the plan, the temporary barriers would be put in place by next spring.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson