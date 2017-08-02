Renovations continue on the Vancouver Art Gallery’s north plaza six weeks after it was supposedly reopened to the public, leaving many people wondering when the work will actually be completed.

“It’s just been going on forever,” said one passerby.

“I don’t understand why it’s almost back under construction again,” said another.

That’s because the renovated plaza, which is bordered by Howe, Hornby and West Georgia streets, was officially unveiled on June 22.

But that announcement was premature.

Not only was the plaza unfinished at the time of the grand opening, CTV News has also learned that several events that have taken place there since damaged the 45,000-square-foot space, leading to further delays and costs.

In an email statement, the City of Vancouver said it “hopes to fully open most of the spaces by the end of August.”

Despite the delays, the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association said the $9.6 million facelift will have been worth the wait.

“It’s never straightforward and I think there will always be surprises,” BIA president Charles Gauthier told CTV News.

“That space has been underutilized and neglected for such a long time that we’re so, so close to having it finished and having a true piazza in the centre of our downtown, that it’s worth the wait.”

The plaza's new design was intended to make it less susceptible to the wear and tear caused by events held there.

The bark mulch covering much of the space has been paved over and a water fountain that was once the centerpiece of the plaza has been replaced with plants surrounded by benches.

A new pavilion on the Howe Street side will shelter those waiting for buses. That structure could also house a tourist information booth in the future.

But not everyone is happy with the plaza’s new design.

"I don't like the way the city's going,” one woman said.

Work on the plaza began more than a year ago, and took longer than expected due to the harsh winter.

The city says it’s now working on recouping repair costs from “responsible parties.”

Officials anticipate the plaza will be fully renovated in late September.

Over the years, the space has been a venue for events such as food truck festivals, major protests such as Occupy Vancouver and 4/20 pot rallies.

The city estimates the new design will allow 1,500 people to congregate at the plaza.

The south side of the gallery is also set to undergo a similar overhaul. That project is expected to cost about $6.4 million, but the city has yet to provide information on the final cost or timing of the renovation.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos