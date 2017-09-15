UBC faces new complaint over handling of sexual violence
University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22, poses for photograph in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, October 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 12:02PM PDT
VANCOUVER - The University of British Columbia is facing a second human rights complaint over its handling of sexual violence.
Stephanie Hale says she was sexually assaulted by a fellow student in 2013 and while she told many UBC staff members no one told her to file a formal complaint.
Hale says her grades slipped and she felt suicidal before she took medical leave in 2015.
She only found out about a disciplinary process for students accused of sexual assaults in 2016 -- but the process involved a panel of students judging whether an attack occurred.
Hale asked for a trained investigator to handle her case but the school refused, held a hearing without her, and then cleared the man of misconduct when he denied the allegations.
Hale's complaint to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal comes after Glynnis Kirchmeier filed a similar complaint last year.
UBC introduced a new sexual assault policy in the spring that allows for expert investigators to handle cases.