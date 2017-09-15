

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The University of British Columbia is facing a second human rights complaint over its handling of sexual violence.

Stephanie Hale says she was sexually assaulted by a fellow student in 2013 and while she told many UBC staff members no one told her to file a formal complaint.

Hale says her grades slipped and she felt suicidal before she took medical leave in 2015.

She only found out about a disciplinary process for students accused of sexual assaults in 2016 -- but the process involved a panel of students judging whether an attack occurred.

Hale asked for a trained investigator to handle her case but the school refused, held a hearing without her, and then cleared the man of misconduct when he denied the allegations.

Hale's complaint to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal comes after Glynnis Kirchmeier filed a similar complaint last year.

UBC introduced a new sexual assault policy in the spring that allows for expert investigators to handle cases.