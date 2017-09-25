Police in Abbotsford, B.C. say their investigation into a New Brunswick couple's stolen U-Haul truck uncovered a car theft ring in Surrey.

The newly married couple were moving to B.C. from Moncton when the truck containing all of their belongings – from furniture and clothing to wedding gifts and heirlooms – was stolen from a parking lot off Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

The U-Haul was recovered in South Surrey at a location with ties to an individual already on their radar for driving offences. Police said they'd already suspected a property connected to the suspect may be housing stolen goods.

Police arrested the suspect, 39-year-old Michael Urbaniuk, on Thursday at a home in the 17300-block of 4th Avenue in Surrey. They said the man had been in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time.

Urbaniuk was wanted on outstanding warrants, and was charged with driving while prohibited and possession of stolen property.

The day after the arrest, Surrey Mounties executed a search warrant on the property with the help of Air 1, an RCMP chopper used to help reduce police response time, enhance officer safety and search for fleeing suspects.

From the air and on the ground, police located several other people identified in an ongoing investigation. They said they also uncovered a dozen stolen vehicles and the contents of two stolen U-Haul trucks.

The estimated value of items and vehicles recovered is $250,000, Abbotsford police said.

Included in the items recovered were items belonging to the Moncton, N.B. couple, though not all of their possessions have been recovered.

Police thanked residents of B.C. for donations made to the couple between the time the truck went missing and the time their belongings were relocated.

"We sincerely hope for nothing but happiness for Sabrina and Nathan as they properly settle in and become part of our Lower Mainland community," Abbotsford police said in a statement.