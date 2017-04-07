

CTV Vancouver





Two people were taken to hospital following a mudslide in Sunnybrae, B.C. Friday.

BC Emergency Health Services said both received minor injuries in the slide, which occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Scan BC reported that Shuswap emergency crews were called to the area about a kilometer from the end of Hacking Road. Video showed at least one home appeared to have been swept downhill by the slide.

The Sunnybrae Community Association said traffic was blocked in the area, and may be closed for several days.