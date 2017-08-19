Thousands of people have come out to Vancouver City Hall in support of an anti-racist demonstration countering a previously planned rally against immigration.

Organizers of the original rally bill it as a protest of immigration, Islam and Justin Trudeau's policies on multiculturalism. Many Metro Vancouverites and politicians, however, are condemning the planned rally as an overt display of racism and white supremacy.

"Hate has no place in our community… Canadians [need] to stand up in support of immigrants. We're pretty much all immigrants," Liz, an anti-racist demonstrator at City Hall, said. "The only people that have a right to be mad at immigrants are First Nations people, and they're… here in support of an anti-racist message."

The anti-racist demonstrators were chanting choruses like "no hate, no fear, Nazis are not welcome here."

Vancouver police estimate close to 4,000 people were at City Hall Saturday afternoon, and are saying the atmosphere is “friendly.”

Traffic was closed on West 12th Avenue from Cambie to Main Street to accommodate the swelling crowds.

The counter-demonstration in support of immigration and diversity appears to have dwarfed the original rally, which only had 28 people listed as going on its Facebook page.

The organizers and speakers from the World Coalition Against Islam Canada and the Cultural Action Party of Canada were not immediately visible at City Hall, but anti-immigration demonstrators were present.

A man carrying a sign demanding housing services be given to Canadians first before refugees inspired a verbal argument from anti-racist demonstrators.

Police have confirmed there has been at least one arrest at the demonstration. Officers led away a man wielding a knife who had his face covered. They also escorted a man doing a Nazi salute away from the crowd.

CTV reporters also witnessed a counter-demonstrator ripping a man's anti-immigration sign. The man who ripped the sign was led away by police.

Earlier this week, organizers on both sides said they did not expect violence at the event. Concerns over the clashing demonstrations in Vancouver were heightened in the wake of the fatal “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville where a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protestors, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

Several prominent B.C. politicians including Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and B.C. Premier John Horgan voiced their support for the anti-racist counter-protestors at Vancouver City Hall this week, denouncing the planned racist rally.

On Saturday morning, B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver joined them.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the citizens of Vancouver who are peacefully standing up to racism and hate today," Weaver said in a statement.

"There remains work to be done when it comes to equality and respect for diversity," he said, mentioning Canada's own "unblemished" history when it comes to racism with examples like head taxes for Chinese immigrants and the residential school system.

