A planned anti-immigration rally in Vancouver has inspired a large counter-protest, but speakers and organizers on both sides say they expect their demonstrations to remain peaceful when the two groups meet on Saturday.

Brad Salzberg is a speaker the event and a member of the Cultural Action Party of Canada, which seeks to promote European heritage in Canada.

"Our expectation is that we're going to have a peaceful rally without any form of violence from either side. That's our goal," he told CTV News.

Organizers have billed the demonstration as an "anti-immigration rally" denouncing the federal government’s policies on immigration and multiculturalism as a threat to European-descended Canadians. Many Metro Vancouverites, however, are condemning the planned rally as an overt display of racism and white supremacy.

The rally is organized by the World Coalition Against Islam Canada and CAPP. By Friday afternoon, 28 people were listed as going on its Facebook page. By contrast, more than 3,500 people are planning to attend the counter-rally.

Organizers of the counter-protest also expect Saturday's demonstrations to be non-violent.

"We have a policy of non-physical engagement—we're asking people not to go up to the Nazis and get into a confrontation. That's when things get more dangerous," said Lisa Descary of Stand Up to Racism Metro Vancouver.

Racist rally denounced by B.C. political leaders

In addition to the thousands of people planning to show their disapproval of hate in person Saturday, prominent politicians in the province have also added their voices to the anti-racist counter-protest.

B.C. Premier John Horgan released a statement Friday denouncing the racist rally.

"Recent events and images from Charlottesville, Virginia were horrifying," he said. "While many British Columbians want to believe such brazen acts of hatred could not happen here, the reality is that hate groups also organize and operate in Canada."

Horgan added that B.C. residents have a responsibility to take action when confronted by hate and voiced his support to the counter-protestors.

"Hate has no place in our province. We reject all forms of racism, discrimination, intolerance and bigotry," he said.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson also denounced the rally on Tuesday, and encouraged counter-protestors.

"I think it's really important that people speak out at every opportunity against racism and hatred," he said.

Racial tensions in Metro Vancouver

The planned anti-immigration rally isn't the only echo of U.S.-style white supremacy here in Metro Vancouver. This week, two Confederate flags have been spotted flying at homes in Metro Vancouver.

These flags were used by the U.S. Confederate Army that fought to preserve slavery. They're still being used now by white supremacist and neo-Nazi south of the border.

One was spotted in Burnaby on Wednesday, and the homeowner took it down after receiving threats. The second was spotted in Surrey Friday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald.