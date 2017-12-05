A Metro Vancouver search and rescue volunteer is being remembered as a hero after dying of cancer early Tuesday morning.

Jay Piggot, a long-time member of North Shore Rescue, died in hospital after a two year fight with Cholangiocarcinoma.

"The world lost another hero today. Jay will be greatly missed by all of us," the group wrote in a statement.

NSR offered its deepest condolences to the wife and two boys Piggot leaves behind.

The rescuer "mounted a monumental fight" against bile duct cancer, NSR said, and achieved full-time status as a paramedic with the BC Ambulance Service while battling the disease.

He was also chosen to join the NSR helicopter flight rescue team.

As he fought for his own life he continued to save the lives of others, NSR wrote.

"With the support of his amazing family, colleagues and the greater community, Jay's tenacity and strength were awe inspiring… He truly embodied the SAR motto, 'That others may live.'"

His efforts were appreciated by the community and his peers.

When Piggot was first diagnosed in 2015, friends, family and strangers raised more than $100,000 in a campaign called "Rescue the Rescuer."

He underwent several rounds of chemo and his tumour was removed in September 2016, but about a year later, it was announced that his cancer had returned. A second fundraiser raised more than $70,000 for a treatment in the U.S.

At the time, the rescuer told CTV News he was amazed by the support he'd received.

"It's mind-boggling," Piggot said in an interview in October.

"It's so hard to explain because people are just so generous. How can people be so generous a second time after I just went through this?"