

CTV Vancouver





The 19-year-old charged in a string of attacks against women last month in East Vancouver is facing three new criminal charges.

Bilali Miyonkuru, an Army cadet and part time actor, is accused in three incidents that happened within a two hour span on April 26, and is already charged with sexual assault and robbery.

All of the incidents happened a short distance from the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain station, including a sexual assault where a young woman was pulled into bushes outside an empty home.

Court records show the young man is now facing three new charges: Assault with a weapon, using an imitation firearm and sexual assault.

After his arrest earlier this month, Miyonkuru's family told CTV Vancouver they were shocked by the allegations, saying their loved one is a role model to others.

Police say it doesn't appear he had a criminal record prior to his arrest.

The Richmond teen remains in custody until a bail hearing next week.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim