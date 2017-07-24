A tear-gas gun and several canisters of the associated ammunition that went missing over the weekend have been located, Mounties say.

In a statement issued Monday, the B.C. RCMP said the gas gun – a 40-millimetre Abrams Airborne Mfg Inc. Less Lethal Multi-Launcher – fell out of the back of a truck on Sunday. Often used for firing tear gas, the launcher can also be used for shooting rubber bullets and other ammo.

They believe the gun and a large green case of ammunition fell through an insecure back hatch of a truck canopy shortly before 7:30 a.m. The equipment likely fell out in the area of the Golden Ears Bridge, police said.

The driver of the truck, a member of the Integrated Emergency Response Team, was alerted to the open hatch by a passing driver. When the officer stopped to check the back of the truck, he noticed the green camouflage bag that held the launcher was missing. Police were also looking for a black backpack containing assorted electronics, they said.

Officials combed the area and were unable to locate the items, but a member of the public saw media coverage of the missing launcher and called the RCMP to report their discovery.

Police have not said where the items were found, but confirmed that all have been accounted for.

The RCMP is conducting a review of the incident.

Mounties released the following images of items lost July 23: