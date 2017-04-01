

Michele Brunoro and Darcy Matheson, CTV Vancouver





When Veronica Belle started unexpectedly gaining weight five years ago, she says her confidence dropped as the numbers on the scale rose.

"I just thought that I was fat. I am just so fat. I have this here and this here," she says.

Diagnosed with the endocrine disorder polycystic ovarian syndrome, Belle put on 30 pounds in under three months. She didn't like her body, and had "terrible self-esteem."

But Belle started to embrace her newfound curves with a new interest: Modeling. While walking a runway in lingerie for a charity fashion show in Langley was certainly out of her comfort zone, it also brought her a new sense of confidence.

"There was something about it that was just so empowering -- made me feel better about me," she says.

"And it's definitely helped me to love who I am again and love this body."

While the 28-year-old may be late to the modelling game, she's making up for lost times.

In the past 24 months, she's modelled the retro-glam creations of Diane Kennedy, and just walked the runway in Vancouver Fashion Week for Chilean designer Katherin Olivos.

Her next opportunity has the potential to be the biggest yet. Belle is currently competing in Addition Elle's modeling search, and has enough votes to put her in the top 20.

Shortlisted winners will be sent to New York for a photo shoot, and the winner will be featured in the line's fall catalogue. It also comes with a contract with Wilhelmina, one of the top modeling agencies worldwide.

For Belle, being healthy – not a size six – is what is important to her. And she hopes her career helps spread that message of self-acceptance.

"If I can encourage someone to get out there and love their body and feel good about themselves that's what makes it worth it for me," she says.

Online voting is open until April 5.