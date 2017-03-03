

The day after several were injured in a stabbing spree in Vancouver, questions are being raised about what's being done in the province to help those struggling with mental illness.

A man is in custody after three people were stabbed and a fourth was physically assaulted in a string of attacks police believe were committed by the same person.

Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham said investigators are looking into whether mental illness was a factor in the attacks, which appear to be random.

The incident prompted a discussion on mental health resources in B.C., and several other police forces have reported surges in incidents involving those with mental illness.

Premier Christy Clark was in Merritt on Friday to talk about the economy, but CTV News asked her what mental health help is on the way.

"It's a very robust new mental health plan over the next few years, and that is focused on making sure that people who are seriously mentally ill get the longer term support that they need," she said.

The 2017 budget includes a $100-million investment over three years, meant to decrease wait times, add beds and increase supports for youth. But the NDP says the Liberals' plan is too little, too late.

"In our K to 12 system we've had specialist teachers removed and counsellors removed," leader John Horgan said.

"We're not doing the early intervention and diagnosis so that we can have treatment in place for young people as they age."

Riverview Hospital, a former mental health facility in Coquitlam, started to shut down its programs decades ago as its funding decreased and the province's goals changed to providing care within communities through group homes and smaller facilities. But critics say it's been hard to find help ever since.

"People are waiting too long to get the treatment they want and they deserve," Horgan said.

Clark says there are more services returning to the site now, something she says is "the right decision."

A plan to build to new mental health buildings on the Riverview Lands was announced by the province in 2015, but the facilities are still years away from completion, leaving those on the front line to deal with an urgent issue in the meantime.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan