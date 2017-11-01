

Mounties have confirmed that human remains found on a rural property in Salmon Arm, B.C. are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux’s death, but investigators say it is suspicious.

The teen’s family has been notified and is receiving support from victim assistance workers.

Other families that have been linked to the ongoing investigation on the property have also been given the update.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about Genereaux’s disappearance to come forward and contact investigators at 1-877-987-8477.

More information to come…