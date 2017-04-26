RCMP are holding a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update into the investigation of a missing UBC student who vanished a week-and-a-half ago.

Louis Gonick, 21, was last seen on April 16 and his family is concerned about his whereabouts.

Gonick is an international student from Ecuador, and his mother has recently flown into the city to help find him. She is expected to read a statement at the news conference.

The student was a member of the UBC Ecuadorian Students Association (ESA).

Earlier this week, the group initiated a search party to look for Gonick in Stanley Park, and also held a rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery in a show of support.

RCMP say the student was last seen by a friend near UBC, and it is unusual for him to be out of contact with family and friends.

A crowdfunding campaign to support Gonick's mom and family members while they are in Vancouver has raised more than $6,500 in just four days.

Anyone with information about Gonick is asked to contact RCMP at 604-224-1322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. The file number is 2017-1131.

CTV Vancouver will livestream the UBC press conference on its website at 10 a.m. Thursday.