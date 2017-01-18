

CTV Vancouver





The East Vancouver property where a young child died Wednesday was not the family's home, according to the B.C. Coroners Service.

Few details have been released by authorities, but police said they were called to a residence near Kitchener Street and Commercial Drive shortly after 4 p.m. with a report that a child was dead.

On Thursday, coroners confirmed the tragedy did not occur in the child's own home.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section and coroners are continuing to investigate what happened, but said the circumstances do not appear suspicious.

"This is a tragic situation for everyone involved," police spokesman Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are continuing to restrict access to the home until other parts of the investigation are complete."

The age of the child has not been released.