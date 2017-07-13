Several suspects police are calling "prolific property criminals" could face charges in an investigation into thefts in evacuation zones near 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

Mounties said Friday that three people were arrested after being pulled over by officers with the Tac Troop earlier this week.

The suspects' vehicle was stopped Wednesday on Netherlands Road near Highway 24 during an RCMP patrol of the 100 Mile House district. Police said they noticed "apparent break and enter tools" inside the vehicle.

All three people were arrested for possession of the tools, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

One of the suspects is a known prolific offender, Mounties said, and remains in police custody. The other two were escorted out of the evacuation area.

The update came a day after similar arrests were announced near Williams Lake, located about 90 kilometres northwest of 100 Mile House.

On Thursday, RCMP said a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested in connection with property thefts in the area.

The suspects were taken into custody following a routine vehicle stop at 9 Avenue North and Latin Street on Tuesday, Mounties said.

Officials who searched their vehicle found a TV that they believe was taken during a break-and-enter at a home in the Wildwood area on July 8.

Following the traffic stop, officers obtained a warrant to search two properties on 10 and 11 Avenues. Mounties said they located several more items believed to have been taken from three other homes that were recently evacuated.

The man and woman are facing possible charges relating to break-and-enter and to possession of stolen property.

Mounties said they will continue to patrol evacuated zones 24 hours a day. They encourage anyone who sees something suspicious in their neighbourhood to contact police.